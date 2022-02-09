Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs ROG Phone 6D Ultimate – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
VS
Асус Рог Фон 6D Ультимейт
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (1262 against 826 nits)
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (36:24 vs 32:55 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1097K versus 936K)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1368 and 1171 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 500 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +53%
1262 nits
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
826 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 247 gramm (8.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G710 MC10
GPU clock 1300 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 223163 -
GPU 391575 -
Memory 175188 -
UX 154579 -
Total score 936802 1097604
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 41 FPS -
Graphics score 6873 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12609 -
AnTuTu Android Results (37th and 9th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:10 hr 12:04 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 19:01 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 109 hr 108 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra
32:55 hr
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate +11%
36:24 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (136th and 63rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 October 2022
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
7. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro or Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
8. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro or Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
9. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max or Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish