Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 4a VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Google Pixel 4a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 317K)

3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 317K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh

Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh Has a 0.99 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.99 inch larger screen size Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Shows 23% longer battery life (33:09 vs 26:51 hours)

Shows 23% longer battery life (33:09 vs 26:51 hours) Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (1259 against 802 nits)

Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (1259 against 802 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower Weighs 85 grams less

Weighs 85 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price Google Pixel 4a Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 5.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 443 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 830 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 95.3% PWM 120 Hz 255 Hz Response time 1 ms 6.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Ultra +57% 1259 nits Pixel 4a 802 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 143 g (5.04 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +8% 90.2% Pixel 4a 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android OS size 26.8 GB 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh Charge power 45 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:27 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:20 hr 08:45 hr Watching video 14:43 hr 11:16 hr Gaming 05:53 hr 04:05 hr Standby 109 hr 99 hr General battery life Galaxy S22 Ultra +23% 33:09 hr Pixel 4a 26:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra +10% 134 Pixel 4a 122 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra +16% 114 Pixel 4a 98 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra +18% 131 Pixel 4a 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra +5% 90.2 dB Pixel 4a 86 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 August 2020 Release date March 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 1.37 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.