Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Honor 90 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Honor 90 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 380K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 28% higher pixel density (500 vs 391 PPI)
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Lite
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Weighs 49 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
39
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
54*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|830 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +96%
1190
606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +110%
3682
1754
|CPU
|223163
|-
|GPU
|391575
|-
|Memory
|175188
|-
|UX
|154579
|-
|Total score
|946327
|380852
|Max surface temperature
|39.7 °C
|-
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|6872
|-
|Web score
|10972
|-
|Video editing
|7129
|-
|Photo editing
|28505
|-
|Data manipulation
|10600
|-
|Writing score
|15763
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|MagicOS 7.1
|OS size
|26.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|35 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:20 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:43 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:53 hr
|-
|Standby
|109 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|100 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|11584 x 8688
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
114
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|June 2023
|Release date
|March 2022
|June 2023
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 35 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
