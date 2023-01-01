Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs 90 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Honor 90 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 380K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (500 vs 391 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Honor 90 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
90 Lite

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.9:9
PPI 500 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 830 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra
1272 nits
90 Lite
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +1%
90.2%
90 Lite
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Honor 90 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1300 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +96%
1190
90 Lite
606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +110%
3682
90 Lite
1754
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +148%
946327
90 Lite
380852
CPU 223163 -
GPU 391575 -
Memory 175188 -
UX 154579 -
Total score 946327 380852
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.7 °C -
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 41 FPS -
Graphics score 6872 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10972 -
Video editing 7129 -
Photo editing 28505 -
Data manipulation 10600 -
Writing score 15763 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 35 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr -
Watching video 14:43 hr -
Gaming 05:53 hr -
Standby 109 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra
33:09 hr
90 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 11584 x 8688
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.82" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 June 2023
Release date March 2022 June 2023
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 35 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

