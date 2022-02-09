Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 513K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (1269 against 755 nits)
  • 28% higher pixel density (500 vs 392 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Weighs 53 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 500 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 100%
PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 Ultra +68%
1269 nits
Honor 50
755 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +1%
90.2%
Honor 50
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1300 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +49%
1183
Honor 50
792
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +24%
3684
Honor 50
2979
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +84%
946224
Honor 50
513462
CPU 223163 160022
GPU 391575 156981
Memory 175188 78639
UX 154579 116871
Total score 946224 513462
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra +176%
6908
Honor 50
2505
Stability 63% 99%
Graphics test 41 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 6908 2505
PCMark 3.0 score 12848 11962
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (14th and 188th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 26.8 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 45 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:10 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 15:11 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 05:34 hr
Standby 109 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra
32:55 hr
Honor 50 +5%
34:31 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (111th and 83rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 Ultra
90.2 dB
Honor 50 +3%
92.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 June 2021
Release date March 2022 June 2021
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

