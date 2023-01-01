Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Honor Magic 5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 12% longer battery life (37:04 vs 33:09 hours)
- Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 45W)
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 953K)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1424 and 1183 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
95
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
88
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.54:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|830 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|91%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|98.7%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1183
Magic 5 Pro +20%
1424
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3678
Magic 5 Pro +25%
4598
|CPU
|223163
|240420
|GPU
|391575
|563919
|Memory
|175188
|222701
|UX
|154579
|186528
|Total score
|953074
|1219602
|Max surface temperature
|39.7 °C
|37.6 °C
|Stability
|64%
|53%
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|75 FPS
|Graphics score
|6872
|12659
|Web score
|10941
|-
|Video editing
|7125
|-
|Photo editing
|28482
|-
|Data manipulation
|10569
|-
|Writing score
|15779
|-
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (86th and 19th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Magic UI 7.1
|OS size
|26.8 GB
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:48 hr
|Web browsing
|11:20 hr
|13:43 hr
|Watching video
|14:43 hr
|16:12 hr
|Gaming
|05:53 hr
|04:59 hr
|Standby
|109 hr
|118 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|122°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4096 x 3072
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Magic 5 Pro +15%
154
Video quality
114
Magic 5 Pro +26%
144
Generic camera score
131
Magic 5 Pro +16%
152
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5