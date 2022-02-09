Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.