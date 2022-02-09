Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Huawei Mate 40 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Huawei Mate 40 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 40, which is powered by Kirin 9000E 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Delivers 192% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 605 nits)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 746K)

24% higher pixel density (500 vs 402 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Weighs 40 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% 89.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +192% 1767 nits Mate 40 605 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +1% 90% Mate 40 89.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Kirin 9000E 5G Max. clock 2800 MHz 3130 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77

- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77 Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G78 MP22 GPU clock 1300 MHz 760 MHz FLOPS - ~2137 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra 1177 Mate 40 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra 3527 Mate 40 n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra +31% 977979 Mate 40 746992 CPU 231679 - GPU 412278 - Memory 161800 - UX 164423 - Total score 977979 746992 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Mate 40 5653 Stability - 50% Graphics test - 33 FPS Graphics score - 5653 AnTuTu Rating (5th and 42nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 11

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 45 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (40 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8200 x 6100 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 18 mm Sensor type - BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2020 Release date March 2022 November 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.