Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Huawei Mate 40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Delivers 119% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 808 nits)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 767K)

13% higher pixel density (500 vs 441 PPI)

28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1177 and 922 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.76 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 441 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% 94.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.5% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +119% 1767 nits Mate 40 Pro 808 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra 90% Mate 40 Pro +5% 94.1%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 11 OS size - 18.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8200 x 6100 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 18 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Mate 40 Pro 140 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Mate 40 Pro 116 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Mate 40 Pro 136

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Mate 40 Pro 87.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2020 Release date March 2022 November 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, and camera.