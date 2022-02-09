Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (937K versus 479K)
  • Delivers 109% higher peak brightness (1260 against 602 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 26% higher pixel density (500 vs 398 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 500 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 570 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99%
PWM 120 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +109%
1260 nits
P30 Pro
602 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +1%
90.2%
P30 Pro
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1300 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +75%
1172
P30 Pro
668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +59%
3640
P30 Pro
2287
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +95%
937264
P30 Pro
479881
CPU 223163 142989
GPU 391575 148351
Memory 175188 83790
UX 154579 108898
Total score 937264 479881
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra +176%
6873
P30 Pro
2489
Stability 64% 48%
Graphics test 41 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 6873 2489
PCMark 3.0 score 12609 8495
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 5.0 EMUI 10
OS size 26.8 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 45 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 10:20 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 16:28 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 05:00 hr
Standby 109 hr 99 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra +4%
33:09 hr
P30 Pro
31:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S22 Ultra +13%
134
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 Ultra +17%
131
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 Ultra +3%
90.2 dB
P30 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 March 2019
Release date March 2022 May 2019
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (45.8%)
13 (54.2%)
Total votes: 24

