Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (937K versus 479K)
- Delivers 109% higher peak brightness (1260 against 602 nits)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 26% higher pixel density (500 vs 398 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- Weighs 36 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|830 nits
|570 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|88.89%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|99%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|231 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +75%
1172
668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +59%
3640
2287
|CPU
|223163
|142989
|GPU
|391575
|148351
|Memory
|175188
|83790
|UX
|154579
|108898
|Total score
|937264
|479881
|Stability
|64%
|48%
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|6873
|2489
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12609
|8495
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|26.8 GB
|13.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|1:05 hr
|Web browsing
|11:20 hr
|10:20 hr
|Watching video
|14:43 hr
|16:28 hr
|Gaming
|05:53 hr
|05:00 hr
|Standby
|109 hr
|99 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|29 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S22 Ultra +13%
134
119
Video quality
Galaxy S22 Ultra +18%
114
97
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 Ultra +17%
131
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2022
|May 2019
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
11 (45.8%)
13 (54.2%)
Total votes: 24