Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Huawei P40 Pro Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Huawei P40 Pro Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Delivers 132% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 763 nits)

59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 613K)

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

13% higher pixel density (500 vs 441 PPI) Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 441 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% 91.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +132% 1767 nits P40 Pro Plus 763 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Ceramic Frame material Metal - Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra 90% P40 Pro Plus +2% 91.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 1300 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra +50% 1177 P40 Pro Plus 784 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra +10% 3527 P40 Pro Plus 3196 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra +59% 977979 P40 Pro Plus 613877 CPU 231679 161558 GPU 412278 194697 Memory 161800 135081 UX 164423 117133 Total score 977979 613877 AnTuTu Results (5th and 112th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 10.1 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 10x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/4.4

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a P40 Pro Plus 144 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a P40 Pro Plus 115 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a P40 Pro Plus 139

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a P40 Pro Plus 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2020 Release date March 2022 March 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

