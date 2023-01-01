Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Huawei P60 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Huawei P60 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei P60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 13% higher pixel density (500 vs 444 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (500 vs 444 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 937K)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 937K) Weighs 28 grams less

Weighs 28 grams less 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1314 and 1179 points

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1314 and 1179 points Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1220 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 444 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 830 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Ultra 1257 nits P60 Pro n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra 90.2% P60 Pro 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 13.1 OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4815 mAh Charge power 45 W 88 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 0:59 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:20 hr - Watching video 14:43 hr - Gaming 05:53 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy S22 Ultra 33:09 hr P60 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.82" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 P60 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 P60 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra 131 P60 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra 90.2 dB P60 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2023 Release date March 2022 March 2023 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P60 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.