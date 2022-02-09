Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Legion Y70 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Lenovo Legion Y70

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
VS
Леново Легион Y70
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Lenovo Legion Y70

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Lenovo Legion Y70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1112K versus 951K)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1333 and 1187 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
Legion Y70

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +6%
90.2%
Legion Y70
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Lenovo Legion Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 730
GPU clock 1300 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra
1187
Legion Y70 +12%
1333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra
3686
Legion Y70 +13%
4172
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra
951271
Legion Y70 +17%
1112569
CPU 223163 256250
GPU 391575 583822
Memory 175188 188953
UX 154579 177427
Total score 951271 1112569
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra
6873
Legion Y70 +57%
10822
Stability 64% 93%
Graphics test 41 FPS 64 FPS
Graphics score 6873 10822
PCMark 3.0 score 12609 14329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (37th and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 ZUI 14
OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 45 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 34 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr -
Watching video 14:43 hr -
Gaming 05:53 hr -
Standby 109 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 August 2022
Release date March 2022 August 2022
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Lenovo Legion Y70.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Apple iPhone 13
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Google Pixel 6 Pro
6. Lenovo Legion Y70 or Samsung Galaxy S22
7. Lenovo Legion Y70 or Asus ROG Phone 6
8. Lenovo Legion Y70 or Lenovo Legion Y90

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish