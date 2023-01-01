Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Motorola Edge 30 Neo Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (952K versus 410K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (952K versus 410K) Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh

Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh Shows 16% longer battery life (33:09 vs 28:41 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (33:09 vs 28:41 hours) Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (1277 against 1010 nits)

Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (1277 against 1010 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 19% higher pixel density (500 vs 419 PPI) Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer Weighs 73 grams less

Weighs 73 grams less Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED POLED Size 6.8 inches 6.28 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 419 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 830 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 95.5% PWM 120 Hz 730 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Ultra +26% 1277 nits Edge 30 Neo 1010 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +3% 90.2% Edge 30 Neo 87.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 26.8 GB 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh Charge power 45 W 68 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:20 hr 09:11 hr Watching video 14:43 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 05:53 hr 05:04 hr Standby 109 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy S22 Ultra +16% 33:09 hr Edge 30 Neo 28:41 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 Edge 30 Neo n/a Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 Edge 30 Neo n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra 131 Edge 30 Neo n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra +2% 90.2 dB Edge 30 Neo 88.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 September 2022 Release date March 2022 October 2022 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.