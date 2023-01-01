Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
VS
Моторола Мото Эдж 30 Нео
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (952K versus 410K)
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (33:09 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (1277 against 1010 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 19% higher pixel density (500 vs 419 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 73 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED POLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 95.5%
PWM 120 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +26%
1277 nits
Edge 30 Neo
1010 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +3%
90.2%
Edge 30 Neo
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1300 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +83%
3677
Edge 30 Neo
2006
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +132%
952353
Edge 30 Neo
410735
CPU 223163 120669
GPU 391575 101658
Memory 175188 72120
UX 154579 112794
Total score 952353 410735
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra +470%
6872
Edge 30 Neo
1206
Stability 64% 99%
Graphics test 41 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 6872 1206
PCMark 3.0 score 12741 9962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 26.8 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 45 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 109 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra +16%
33:09 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 Ultra +2%
90.2 dB
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 October 2022
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S20 FE
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs A53 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Note 10 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Flip 4
6. Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
7. Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Samsung Galaxy S22
8. Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 20
9. Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 30
10. Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 30 Fusion
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish