Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Motorola Moto G200

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Motorola Moto G200

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G200, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 129% higher peak brightness (1276 against 558 nits)
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (953K versus 828K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
Moto G200

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 460 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 560 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +129%
1276 nits
Moto G200
558 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +4%
90.2%
Moto G200
86.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Motorola Moto G200 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 660
GPU clock 1300 MHz 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +8%
1187
Moto G200
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +11%
3687
Moto G200
3329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +15%
953227
Moto G200
828679
CPU 223163 201529
GPU 391575 313795
Memory 175188 141822
UX 154579 168090
Total score 953227 828679
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra +22%
6873
Moto G200
5612
Stability 64% 82%
Graphics test 41 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 6873 5612
PCMark 3.0 score 12633 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (42nd and 67th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 10:25 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 11:50 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 109 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra +4%
33:09 hr
Moto G200
31:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 November 2021
Release date March 2022 February 2022
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Promotion
