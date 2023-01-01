Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Motorola Moto G82 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Motorola Moto G82 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (952K versus 411K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (952K versus 411K) Delivers 85% higher peak brightness (1277 against 692 nits)

Delivers 85% higher peak brightness (1277 against 692 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 24% higher pixel density (500 vs 402 PPI)

24% higher pixel density (500 vs 402 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G Shows 12% longer battery life (37:01 vs 33:09 hours)

Shows 12% longer battery life (37:01 vs 33:09 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Weighs 55 grams less

Weighs 55 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 830 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 95.1% PWM 120 Hz 119 Hz Response time 1 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Ultra +85% 1277 nits Moto G82 5G 692 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +4% 90.2% Moto G82 5G 86.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:20 hr 11:51 hr Watching video 14:43 hr 17:40 hr Gaming 05:53 hr 06:09 hr Standby 109 hr 124 hr General battery life Galaxy S22 Ultra 33:09 hr Moto G82 5G +12% 37:01 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (144th and 57th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 Moto G82 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 Moto G82 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra 131 Moto G82 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra +9% 90.2 dB Moto G82 5G 82.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 May 2022 Release date March 2022 June 2022 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.