Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Motorola Razr

81 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
72 out of 100
Motorola Razr
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Motorola Razr

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Razr, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 562K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (33:09 vs 27:21 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1272 against 1064 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (500 vs 413 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Weighs 39.4 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Motorola Razr crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
Motorola Razr

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 22:9
PPI 500 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 830 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 98.6%
PWM 120 Hz 180 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +20%
1272 nits
Motorola Razr
1064 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 170.8 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 188.6 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Motorola Razr in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Max clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 644
GPU clock 1300 MHz -
FLOPS - ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +68%
946327
Motorola Razr
562973
CPU 223163 -
GPU 391575 -
Memory 175188 -
UX 154579 -
Total score 946327 562973
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.7 °C 50.2 °C
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 41 FPS -
Graphics score 6872 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10972 -
Video editing 7129 -
Photo editing 28505 -
Data manipulation 10600 -
Writing score 15763 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 My UX
OS size 26.8 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 10:15 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 12:24 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 04:53 hr
Standby 109 hr 79 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra +21%
33:09 hr
Motorola Razr
27:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Hynix Hi1336 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S22 Ultra +17%
90.2 dB
Motorola Razr
77.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 June 2023
Release date March 2022 June 2023
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

