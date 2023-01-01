Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 11 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 952K)

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 952K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1187 points

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1187 points Weighs 23 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 830 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Ultra 1277 nits OnePlus 11 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +1% 90.2% OnePlus 11 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:20 hr - Watching video 14:43 hr - Gaming 05:53 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy S22 Ultra 33:09 hr OnePlus 11 n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 OnePlus 11 n/a Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 OnePlus 11 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra 131 OnePlus 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra 90.2 dB OnePlus 11 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 January 2023 Release date March 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.