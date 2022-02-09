Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 8 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra OnePlus 8 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 98% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 893 nits)

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 677K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 490 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4510 mAh

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro Weighs 29 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 513 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 258 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +98% 1767 nits 8 Pro 893 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra 90% 8 Pro +1% 90.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 650 GPU clock 1300 MHz 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra +28% 1177 8 Pro 919 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra +5% 3527 8 Pro 3367 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra +44% 977979 8 Pro 677741 CPU 231679 177065 GPU 412278 274995 Memory 161800 95224 UX 164423 128265 Total score 977979 677741 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 8 Pro 3815 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 22 FPS Graphics score - 3815 PCMark 3.0 score - 11866 AnTuTu Phone Scores (5th and 81st place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 10.0 OS size - 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4510 mAh Charge power 45 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 23 min) Full charging time - 0:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 8 Pro 12:28 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 8 Pro 16:58 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 8 Pro 28:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 8 Pro 126 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 8 Pro 103 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 8 Pro 119

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 8 Pro 84.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 April 2020 Release date March 2022 April 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.