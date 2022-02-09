Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 102% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 874 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 768K)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro Weighs 31 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 192 Hz Response time - 41.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +102% 1767 nits 9 Pro 874 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra 90% 9 Pro 90.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 660 GPU clock 1300 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra +4% 1177 9 Pro 1137 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra 3527 9 Pro +3% 3643 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra +27% 977979 9 Pro 768949 CPU 231679 198831 GPU 412278 292659 Memory 161800 138072 UX 164423 136199 Total score 977979 768949 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 9 Pro 5706 Stability - 57% Graphics test - 34 FPS Graphics score - 5706 PCMark 3.0 score - 12327 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (5th and 36th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 Oxygen OS 12 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time - 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 9 Pro 13:12 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 9 Pro 13:34 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 9 Pro 33:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 140° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 9 Pro 129 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2021 Release date March 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a better performance, battery life, and camera.