Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

26% higher pixel density (500 vs 397 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 1294 nits)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 820K)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Weighs 29.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +35% 1745 nits OnePlus 9RT 1294 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +3% 90.2% OnePlus 9RT 87.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 660 GPU clock 1300 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra +25% 1159 OnePlus 9RT 928 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra +5% 3482 OnePlus 9RT 3322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra +18% 969261 OnePlus 9RT 820395 CPU 231679 212084 GPU 412278 326188 Memory 161800 128801 UX 164423 157852 Total score 969261 820395 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a OnePlus 9RT 5856 Stability - 62% Graphics test - 35 FPS Graphics score - 5856 AnTuTu Android Rating (5th and 16th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time - 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra 131 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2021 Release date March 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.