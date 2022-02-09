Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus Ace – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus Ace

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
VS
Ванплас Эйс
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
OnePlus Ace

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (938K versus 769K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
OnePlus Ace

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +3%
90.2%
OnePlus Ace
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and OnePlus Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 1300 MHz 912 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +22%
938206
OnePlus Ace
769805
CPU 223163 191540
GPU 391575 310882
Memory 175188 130152
UX 154579 144745
Total score 938206 769805
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra +23%
6873
OnePlus Ace
5593
Stability 64% 98%
Graphics test 41 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 6873 5593
PCMark 3.0 score 12609 10141
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (39th and 97th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr -
Watching video 14:43 hr -
Gaming 05:53 hr -
Standby 109 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date March 2022 April 2022
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 12 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra
2. iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra
3. Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra
4. Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra
5. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy S22 Ultra
6. Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Ace
7. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Ace
8. Realme GT Neo 3 and OnePlus Ace
9. Nord 2T and OnePlus Ace

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish