Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Oppo Find X2 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Oppo Find X2 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Delivers 102% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 874 nits)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Comes with 740 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4260 mAh

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 705K)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro Weighs 21 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price Oppo Find X2 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 500 ppi 513 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 480 Hz Response time - 2.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +102% 1767 nits Find X2 Pro 874 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Ceramic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra 90% Find X2 Pro +1% 90.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 11 OS size - 53 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 129 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Find X2 Pro 134 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Find X2 Pro 104 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Find X2 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Find X2 Pro 85.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2020 Release date March 2022 April 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.