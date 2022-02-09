Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Oppo Find X3 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Oppo Find X3 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 128% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 775 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 845K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1177 and 930 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro Weighs 35 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.4% PWM - 362 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +128% 1767 nits Find X3 Pro 775 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra 90% Find X3 Pro 89.6%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 11.2 OS size - 19.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4096 x 3072 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 110° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Find X3 Pro 139 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Find X3 Pro 111 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Find X3 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Find X3 Pro 89.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2021 Release date March 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.22 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and camera.