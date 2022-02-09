Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Oppo Find X5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (1259 against 741 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1179 and 992 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|98.1%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|361 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|818 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +19%
1179
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +6%
3649
3432
|CPU
|231679
|-
|GPU
|412728
|-
|Memory
|161800
|-
|UX
|164423
|-
|Total score
|965479
|-
|Stability
|63%
|-
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|6908
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12848
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|26.8 GB
|24.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:01 hr
Talk (3G)
33:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|110°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S22 Ultra +4%
134
129
Video quality
Galaxy S22 Ultra +13%
114
101
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 Ultra +7%
131
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X5 Pro.
