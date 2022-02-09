Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Oppo Realme GT2 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 1395 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Weighs 39 grams less

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 509 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% - Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +25% 1745 nits Realme GT2 Pro 1395 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal - Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra 90.2% Realme GT2 Pro n/a

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Oppo Realme GT2 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2800 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 730 GPU clock 1300 MHz 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra 1159 Realme GT2 Pro +5% 1218 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra 3482 Realme GT2 Pro +20% 4188 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra 969261 Realme GT2 Pro +6% 1024942 CPU 231679 237710 GPU 412278 447926 Memory 161800 167082 UX 164423 172497 Total score 969261 1024942 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores (5th and 1st place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 3.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 Realme GT2 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 Realme GT2 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra 131 Realme GT2 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 January 2022 Release date March 2022 January 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a better software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound.