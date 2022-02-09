Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Oppo Reno 4 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 379K)

Delivers 109% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 846 nits)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

24% higher pixel density (500 vs 402 PPI) Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Weighs 56 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +109% 1767 nits Reno 4 Pro 846 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +1% 90% Reno 4 Pro 89.5%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 7.2

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Reno 4 Pro 109 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Reno 4 Pro 101 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Reno 4 Pro 108

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 June 2020 Release date March 2022 July 2020 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.