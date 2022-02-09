Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Reno 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Oppo Reno 8

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
VS
Оппо Рено 8
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Oppo Reno 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 100% higher peak brightness (1273 against 637 nits)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 626K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 49 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +100%
1273 nits
Reno 8
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +8%
90.2%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 1300 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +26%
1187
Reno 8
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +37%
3686
Reno 8
2695
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +52%
951271
Reno 8
626719
CPU 223163 -
GPU 391575 -
Memory 175188 -
UX 154579 -
Total score 951271 626719
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra +49%
6873
Reno 8
4613
Stability 64% 99%
Graphics test 41 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 6873 4613
PCMark 3.0 score 12609 9607
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (37th and 180th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 12:16 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 109 hr 86 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra +4%
33:09 hr
Reno 8
31:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S22 Ultra +17%
134
Reno 8
115
Video quality
Galaxy S22 Ultra
114
Reno 8 +13%
129
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 Ultra +14%
131
Reno 8
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 Ultra
90.2 dB
Reno 8
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2022 June 2022
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro
2. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
3. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13
4. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro
6. Reno 8 vs Galaxy A53 5G
7. Reno 8 vs Reno 7 5G
8. Reno 8 vs Reno 8 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish