Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy A23

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (938K versus 264K)
  • Delivers 171% higher peak brightness (1259 against 464 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (36:17 vs 33:09 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 460 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +171%
1259 nits
Galaxy A23
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1300 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +205%
1173
Galaxy A23
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +124%
3650
Galaxy A23
1627
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +254%
938206
Galaxy A23
264667
CPU 223163 81885
GPU 391575 48510
Memory 175188 64789
UX 154579 71783
Total score 938206 264667
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra +1469%
6873
Galaxy A23
438
Stability 64% 97%
Graphics test 41 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 6873 438
PCMark 3.0 score 12609 7178
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 4.1
OS size 26.8 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 13:42 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 12:41 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 06:33 hr
Standby 109 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra
33:09 hr
Galaxy A23 +9%
36:17 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (133rd and 66th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro
2. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13
3. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
4. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Plus
5. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs 12 Pro
6. Galaxy A23 vs Redmi Note 11
7. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A12
8. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A32
9. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A22
10. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A52s 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish