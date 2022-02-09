Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy A70
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (953K versus 269K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 108% higher peak brightness (1276 against 612 nits)
- 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 393 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 45 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|830 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +145%
1187
484
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +140%
3687
1535
|CPU
|223163
|94568
|GPU
|391575
|46207
|Memory
|175188
|49114
|UX
|154579
|77908
|Total score
|953227
|269243
|Stability
|64%
|97%
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|6873
|403
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12633
|7643
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|26.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|11:20 hr
|08:51 hr
|Watching video
|14:43 hr
|14:10 hr
|Gaming
|05:53 hr
|04:09 hr
|Standby
|109 hr
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|6500 x 4920
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
114
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2022
|April 2019
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5