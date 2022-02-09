Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (953K versus 269K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 108% higher peak brightness (1276 against 612 nits)
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +108%
1276 nits
Galaxy A70
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 612
GPU clock 1300 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS - ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +145%
1187
Galaxy A70
484
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +140%
3687
Galaxy A70
1535
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +254%
953227
Galaxy A70
269243
CPU 223163 94568
GPU 391575 46207
Memory 175188 49114
UX 154579 77908
Total score 953227 269243
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra +1605%
6873
Galaxy A70
403
Stability 64% 97%
Graphics test 41 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 6873 403
PCMark 3.0 score 12633 7643
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 3.1
OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 08:51 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 14:10 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 04:09 hr
Standby 109 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra +5%
33:09 hr
Galaxy A70
31:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 6500 x 4920
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 Ultra +10%
90.2 dB
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2019
Release date March 2022 April 2019
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

