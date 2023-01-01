Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy A71

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 298K)
  • Delivers 145% higher peak brightness (1259 against 513 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 830 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 98.2%
PWM 120 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +145%
1259 nits
Galaxy A71
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +3%
90.2%
Galaxy A71
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1300 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS - ~386 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +118%
1179
Galaxy A71
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +112%
3649
Galaxy A71
1721
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +216%
944453
Galaxy A71
298573
CPU 223163 86200
GPU 391575 90800
Memory 175188 47735
UX 154579 75500
Total score 944453 298573
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra +829%
6872
Galaxy A71
740
Max surface temperature 39.7 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 64% 97%
Graphics test 41 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 6872 740
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S22 Ultra +67%
12835
Galaxy A71
7708
Web score 10770 5547
Video editing 7102 5841
Photo editing 28477 14060
Data manipulation 10409 6693
Writing score 15835 8941
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 26.8 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 10:32 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 14:49 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 109 hr 109 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra +3%
33:09 hr
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S22 Ultra +6%
90.2 dB
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 December 2019
Release date March 2022 February 2020
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

