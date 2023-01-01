Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy A72

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 338K)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (1259 against 825 nits)
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (36:59 vs 33:09 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 830 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 98.7%
PWM 120 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +53%
1259 nits
Galaxy A72
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +6%
90.2%
Galaxy A72
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1300 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +122%
1179
Galaxy A72
532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +125%
3649
Galaxy A72
1620
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +179%
944453
Galaxy A72
338585
CPU 223163 107008
GPU 391575 83851
Memory 175188 57148
UX 154579 92022
Total score 944453 338585
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 Ultra +562%
6872
Galaxy A72
1038
Max surface temperature 39.7 °C 38.2 °C
Stability 64% 99%
Graphics test 41 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 6872 1038
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S22 Ultra +44%
12835
Galaxy A72
8885
Web score 10770 7185
Video editing 7102 6240
Photo editing 28477 17171
Data manipulation 10409 7565
Writing score 15835 9112
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.0
OS size 26.8 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 11:27 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 14:00 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 05:38 hr
Standby 109 hr 151 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra
33:09 hr
Galaxy A72 +12%
36:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S22 Ultra +1%
90.2 dB
Galaxy A72
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2021
Release date March 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 7 Pro
2. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs ROG Phone 6
3. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Flip 4
4. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
5. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Plus
6. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus
7. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Find X5 Pro
8. Galaxy A72 vs Galaxy A52s 5G
9. Galaxy A72 vs Galaxy A33 5G
10. Galaxy A72 vs Galaxy A52
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish