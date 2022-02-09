Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Fold – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Fold

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 128% higher maximum brightness (1273 against 558 nits)
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (975K versus 521K)
  • 38% higher pixel density (500 vs 362 PPI)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (32:55 vs 30:47 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4380 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 15 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra
vs
Galaxy Fold

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 7.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1536 x 2152 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 12.6:9
PPI 500 ppi 362 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 85.79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 Ultra +128%
1273 nits
Galaxy Fold
558 nits
Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 62.9 mm (2.48 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 263 gramm (9.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 Ultra +5%
90.2%
Galaxy Fold
85.79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 640
GPU clock 1300 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +35%
3686
Galaxy Fold
2722
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 Ultra +87%
975340
Galaxy Fold
521005
CPU 231679 147662
GPU 412728 195759
Memory 161800 85246
UX 164423 88532
Total score 975340 521005
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 41 FPS -
Graphics score 6908 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12848 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (10th and 179th place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 26.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4380 mAh
Charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:10 hr 07:58 hr
Watching video 14:43 hr 13:54 hr
Gaming 05:41 hr 05:21 hr
Standby 109 hr 126 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S22 Ultra +7%
32:55 hr
Galaxy Fold
30:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S22 Ultra
90.2 dB
Galaxy Fold +1%
90.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 February 2019
Release date March 2022 March 2019
SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

