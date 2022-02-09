Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy Fold
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 128% higher maximum brightness (1273 against 558 nits)
- 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (975K versus 521K)
- 38% higher pixel density (500 vs 362 PPI)
- Shows 7% longer battery life (32:55 vs 30:47 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years newer
- Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4380 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Better grip in hands – the body is 15 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|7.3 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1536 x 2152 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|12.6:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|362 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|85.79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|62.9 mm (2.48 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|263 gramm (9.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +57%
1184
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +35%
3686
2722
|CPU
|231679
|147662
|GPU
|412728
|195759
|Memory
|161800
|85246
|UX
|164423
|88532
|Total score
|975340
|521005
|Stability
|63%
|-
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|6908
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12848
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (10th and 179th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|26.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4380 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|11:10 hr
|07:58 hr
|Watching video
|14:43 hr
|13:54 hr
|Gaming
|05:41 hr
|05:21 hr
|Standby
|109 hr
|126 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
114
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2019
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1