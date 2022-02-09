Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S20 FE VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 137% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 735 nits)

66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 583K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

23% higher pixel density (500 vs 407 PPI)

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Weighs 38 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +137% 1745 nits Galaxy S20 FE 735 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +6% 90.2% Galaxy S20 FE 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.0 OS size - 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 45 min) Full charging time - 1:39 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra +13% 134 Galaxy S20 FE 119 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra +13% 114 Galaxy S20 FE 101 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra +14% 131 Galaxy S20 FE 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2020 Release date March 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.341 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.447 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.