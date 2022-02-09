Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S21 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 121% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 790 nits)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 741K)

22% higher pixel density (500 vs 411 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Weighs 51 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97% PWM - 247 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +121% 1745 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G 790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +6% 90.2% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 660 GPU clock 1300 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra +5% 1159 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 1103 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S22 Ultra +14% 3482 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 3047 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra +31% 969261 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 741046 CPU 231679 192462 GPU 412278 274124 Memory 161800 128894 UX 164423 146347 Total score 969261 741046 AnTuTu 9 Ranking (5th and 43rd place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.0 OS size - 17.5 GB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 88.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 January 2022 Release date March 2022 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, and design.