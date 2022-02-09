Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.