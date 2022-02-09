Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 112% higher maximum brightness (1736 against 819 nits)
- Comes with 1031 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3969 mAh
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (937K versus 608K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 1201 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3408
|CPU
|220415
|175209
|GPU
|408475
|231377
|Memory
|157509
|80239
|UX
|151964
|127285
|Total score
|937497
|608314
|Stability
|56%
|79%
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|8149
|7456
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13028
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|15.4
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|1:57 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:56 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:42 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:08 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
136
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
