Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 1064 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (911K versus 802K) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1723 and 1209 points

Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower

Weighs 24 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +66% 1767 nits iPhone 13 Pro 1064 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +5% 90% iPhone 13 Pro 86%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size - 15.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) n/a iPhone 13 Pro 144 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) n/a iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) n/a iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2021 Release date February 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon). But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro.