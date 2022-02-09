Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Delivers 166% higher maximum brightness (1736 against 652 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh
- 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (937K versus 530K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|85.41%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1201
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3246
2032
|CPU
|220415
|131883
|GPU
|408475
|196399
|Memory
|157509
|101393
|UX
|151964
|105859
|Total score
|937497
|530804
|Stability
|56%
|66%
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|8149
|5744
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13028
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|15.4
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|03:29 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:13 hr
|Watching video
|-
|10:50 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:41 hr
|Standby
|-
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
136
110
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
131
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2018
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
