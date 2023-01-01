Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Asus ROG Phone 7 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Asus ROG Phone 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1303K versus 964K)

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1515 and 1215 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.4:9 PPI 500 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes - Max rated brightness 830 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +10% 90.2% ROG Phone 7 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 45 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:02 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:28 hr Watching video - 23:24 hr Gaming - 05:54 hr Standby - 126 hr General battery life Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) n/a ROG Phone 7 43:17 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

Macro lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type - PureCel Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 136 ROG Phone 7 n/a Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 111 ROG Phone 7 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 131 ROG Phone 7 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 April 2023 Release date February 2022 April 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon). But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 7.