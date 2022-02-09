Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Google Pixel 5 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Google Pixel 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (899K versus 358K)

Delivers 150% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 698 nits)

Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size

Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

16% higher pixel density (500 vs 432 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower

Weighs 77 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Price Google Pixel 5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.4% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +150% 1745 nits Pixel 5 698 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +5% 90.2% Pixel 5 85.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android OS size - 16.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 10x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 107° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/4.0" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 5 129 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 5 107 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 5 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) n/a Pixel 5 91.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2020 Release date February 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.