Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (899K versus 358K)
  • Delivers 150% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 698 nits)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 16% higher pixel density (500 vs 432 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 77 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 500 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +150%
1745 nits
Pixel 5
698 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 620
GPU clock 818 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 209613 103856
GPU 398998 92784
Memory 146399 74253
UX 151953 90089
Total score 899890 358130
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 89%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1084
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2020
Release date February 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.

