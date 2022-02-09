Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 864 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (911K versus 677K)

16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1209 and 1043 points Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +105% 1767 nits Pixel 6 Pro 864 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +1% 90% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2021 Release date February 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon). It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound.