Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (937K versus 730K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
- 17% higher pixel density (500 vs 429 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Weighs 50 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|830 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.9%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3245
2873
|CPU
|220415
|198042
|GPU
|408475
|285630
|Memory
|157509
|103642
|UX
|151964
|145066
|Total score
|937521
|730636
|Stability
|56%
|54%
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|36 FPS
|Graphics score
|8025
|6051
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13032
|9668
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (36th and 105th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:03 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:15 hr
|Standby
|-
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 6a +3%
140
Video quality
Generic camera score
131
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
