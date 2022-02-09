Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (937K versus 730K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
  • 17% higher pixel density (500 vs 429 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 818 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 220415 198042
GPU 408475 285630
Memory 157509 103642
UX 151964 145066
Total score 937521 730636
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 56% 54%
Graphics test 48 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 8025 6051
PCMark 3.0 score 13032 9668
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (36th and 105th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date February 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

