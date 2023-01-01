Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Google Pixel 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G3 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 27W)
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1760 and 1500 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1093K versus 992K)
- More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|830 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|-
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|213 g (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Google Tensor G3
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|9 (1 + 4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|-
|GPU shading units
|1536
|-
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2512.8 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1760
1500
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
4060
3935
|CPU
|291839
|295546
|GPU
|305880
|383022
|Memory
|190348
|184747
|UX
|196871
|225100
|Total score
|992328
|1093479
|Stability
|56%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|8040
|-
|Web score
|11898
|-
|Video editing
|7292
|-
|Photo editing
|30136
|-
|Data manipulation
|10168
|-
|Writing score
|15275
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (103rd and 92nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 14
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4950 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|October 2023
|Release date
|February 2022
|October 2023
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, battery life, connectivity, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon). But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
