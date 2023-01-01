Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Pixel 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Google Pixel 8 Pro

84 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
VS
82 out of 100
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G3 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 27W)
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1760 and 1500 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1093K versus 992K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Google Pixel 8 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
vs
Pixel 8 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.3:9 19.5:9
PPI 500 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 830 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 213 g (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Google Pixel 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor G3
Max clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 9 (1 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 -
GPU shading units 1536 -
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2512.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
CPU 291839 295546
GPU 305880 383022
Memory 190348 184747
UX 196871 225100
Total score 992328 1093479
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 56% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Graphics score 8040 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11898 -
Video editing 7292 -
Photo editing 30136 -
Data manipulation 10168 -
Writing score 15275 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (103rd and 92nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 14
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4950 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:59 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 21 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2023
Release date February 2022 October 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, battery life, connectivity, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon). But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 15 Pro or Pixel 8 Pro
2. iPhone 15 Pro Max or Pixel 8 Pro
3. iPhone 14 Pro or Pixel 8 Pro
4. Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro
5. iPhone 15 or Pixel 8 Pro
6. Edge 40 Pro or Pixel 8 Pro
7. Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 8 Pro
8. iPhone 15 Pro Max or Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
9. iPhone 14 Pro Max or Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
10. Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский