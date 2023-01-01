Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Honor Magic 5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Honor Magic 5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 965K)

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 965K) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1423 and 1212 points

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1423 and 1212 points Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.54:9 PPI 500 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 830 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) n/a Magic 5 Pro 1235 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 90.2% Magic 5 Pro +1% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 45 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:48 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:54 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 05:15 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) n/a Magic 5 Pro 34:12 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 February 2023 Release date February 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Honor Magic 5 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon).