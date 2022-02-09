Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Mate 40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Huawei Mate 40

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Snapdragon)
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Huawei Mate 40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 40, which is powered by Kirin 9000E 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (936K versus 736K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • 24% higher pixel density (500 vs 402 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
vs
Mate 40

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 500 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 830 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Kirin 9000E 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP22
GPU clock 818 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2137 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 220415 -
GPU 408475 -
Memory 157509 -
UX 151964 -
Total score 936134 736404
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 56% 51%
Graphics test 48 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 8025 5644
PCMark 3.0 score 13032 10328
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (41st and 106th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 5.0 EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 45 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2020
Release date February 2022 November 2020
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.

