Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Oppo Find X6 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Oppo Find X6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Find X6, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 11% higher pixel density (500 vs 451 PPI)

11% higher pixel density (500 vs 451 PPI) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 961K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 961K) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 Weighs 21 grams less

Weighs 21 grams less Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 830 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP64 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Gold, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 90.2% Find X6 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 ColorOS 13.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 45 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2.8x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76"

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 21 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 136 Find X6 n/a Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 111 Find X6 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 131 Find X6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2023 Release date February 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X6. But if the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon).