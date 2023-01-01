Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Oppo Find X6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Find X6, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 11% higher pixel density (500 vs 451 PPI)
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 961K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- Weighs 21 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|830 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|207 g (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP64
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|3050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
|CPU
|231882
|-
|GPU
|393268
|-
|Memory
|161153
|-
|UX
|173259
|-
|Total score
|961447
|1218704
|Stability
|56%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|8040
|-
|Web score
|11741
|-
|Video editing
|7276
|-
|Photo editing
|30218
|-
|Data manipulation
|10085
|-
|Writing score
|15193
|-
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (66th and 15th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|ColorOS 13.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:41 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 2.8x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|-
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|March 2023
|Release date
|February 2022
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X6. But if the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon).
