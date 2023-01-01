Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Find X6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Oppo Find X6

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Snapdragon)
VS
Оппо Find X6
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Oppo Find X6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Find X6, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 11% higher pixel density (500 vs 451 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 961K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
vs
Find X6

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 830 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP64
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Oppo Find X6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Max clock 3000 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 231882 -
GPU 393268 -
Memory 161153 -
UX 173259 -
Total score 961447 1218704
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 56% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Graphics score 8040 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11741 -
Video editing 7276 -
Photo editing 30218 -
Data manipulation 10085 -
Writing score 15193 -
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (66th and 15th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 45 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2.8x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 21 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 March 2023
Release date February 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X6. But if the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
3. Xiaomi 12T Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
4. Vivo X80 or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro or Oppo Find X6
6. Oppo Find X5 or Oppo Find X6
7. OnePlus 11 or Oppo Find X6
8. Realme GT3 or Oppo Find X6
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish