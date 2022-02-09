Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Delivers 91% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 913 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- 24% higher pixel density (500 vs 402 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
- Weighs 48 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|89.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3239
3039
|CPU
|209613
|-
|GPU
|398998
|-
|Memory
|146399
|-
|UX
|151953
|-
|Total score
|902429
|-
|Stability
|56%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|8149
|4209
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13028
|8738
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|ColorOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (100% in 32 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4896 x 6528
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|November 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1