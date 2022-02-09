Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy A42 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy A42

Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Snapdragon)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Samsung Galaxy A42

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 207% higher maximum brightness (1736 against 566 nits)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (937K versus 377K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 88% higher pixel density (500 vs 266 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
vs
Galaxy A42

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 500 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.2% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.7%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 9.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +207%
1736 nits
Galaxy A42
566 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 619
GPU clock 818 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 220415 120293
GPU 408475 86738
Memory 157509 74375
UX 151964 98730
Total score 937497 377448
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 56% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Graphics score 8149 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13028 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 2:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:46 hr
Watching video - 18:16 hr
Gaming - 06:19 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.82" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 September 2020
Release date February 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.

