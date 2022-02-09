Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.