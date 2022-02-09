Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs S21 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
- Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 1033 nits)
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (911K versus 755K)
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1209 and 1107 points
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3080 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|227 gramm (8.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G78 MP14
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|760 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1209
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 Ultra +7%
3524
|CPU
|209613
|191240
|GPU
|398998
|256481
|Memory
|146399
|151369
|UX
|151953
|149052
|Total score
|911001
|755106
|Stability
|-
|69%
|Graphics test
|-
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5221
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (7th and 38th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|26.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
35:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|January 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.71 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon).
