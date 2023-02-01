Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.