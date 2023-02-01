Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1421 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1421 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3279 mAh 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1227K versus 818K)

50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1227K versus 818K) Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (1197 against 833 nits)

Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (1197 against 833 nits) Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI) Weighs 23 grams less

Weighs 23 grams less 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1725 and 1541 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 60 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 Plus +44% 1197 nits iPhone 14 833 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 Plus +3% 88.9% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 45 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:54 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 15:56 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 04:52 hr 05:24 hr Standby 118 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 Plus 37:04 hr iPhone 14 +1% 37:24 hr Phones With Long Battery Life (59th and 57th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 25 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 Plus 129 iPhone 14 +5% 135 Video quality Galaxy S23 Plus 137 iPhone 14 +7% 146 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 Plus 133 iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 Plus n/a iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2022 Release date February 2023 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is definitely a better buy.